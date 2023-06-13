RF&L Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 996.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 434,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,167,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWD stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.43. 382,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,767. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.