RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $459,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,793,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 1,016,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

