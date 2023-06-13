RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 252,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 16,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.