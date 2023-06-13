RF&L Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,755 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 997,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

