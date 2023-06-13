RF&L Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. 76,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,574. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

