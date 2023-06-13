Ribbon Finance (RBN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,963.91

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and $222,963.91 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.