Richard Deutsch Buys 1,000 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Richard Deutsch bought 1,000 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$25.51 ($17.24) per share, with a total value of A$25,510.00 ($17,236.49).
AUB Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.
About AUB Group
