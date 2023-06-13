RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.76 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.92.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

