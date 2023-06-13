Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average daily volume of 6,163 call options.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. 3,602,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,567. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

