Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $785,148.10 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $785,148.10 and $8,216.95 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

