RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 53,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,493. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.