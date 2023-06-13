RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 53,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,493. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

