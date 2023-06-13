Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 26,884,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 28,023,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

