Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 56,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,520 call options.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.6 %

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,092,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,660. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 421,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

