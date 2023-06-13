Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.