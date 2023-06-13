Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 6,290 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

