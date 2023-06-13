Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $435,857.49 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40.
- On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $609,746.83.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
