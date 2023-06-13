Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 210,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIVW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 18,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,664. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89.

