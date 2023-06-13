Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta Acquires 45,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

