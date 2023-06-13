Safe Price Reaches $4.85 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $101.03 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00018730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00104964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00047696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033510 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.5539459 USD and is down -20.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

