Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $103.49 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00019120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00104811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.5539459 USD and is down -20.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

