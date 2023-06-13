Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,758. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
