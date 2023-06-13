Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,758. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

