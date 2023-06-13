Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Trimmed by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,115,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,590,218 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $121,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 34,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,925. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

