Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $103.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $114.90.
About Sanofi
