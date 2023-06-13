Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $103.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $114.90.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

