Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.10

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 3859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

