Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 17.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

