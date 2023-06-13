Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) is Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,871 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Investment comprises about 14.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 8.00% of Saratoga Investment worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,059. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.06%.

About Saratoga Investment



Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

