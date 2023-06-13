Scge Management L.P. Invests $8.46 Million in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 415,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000. Kanzhun comprises approximately 0.3% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BZ. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,783. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 270.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

