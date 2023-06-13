SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Stock Down 4.1 %

SCWX opened at $6.59 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $564.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 114,489 shares of company stock worth $955,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile



SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

