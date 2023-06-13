Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $568.24 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005828 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019563 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018978 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015636 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,983.32 or 1.00029869 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
