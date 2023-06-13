Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is Cannell Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,649 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions accounts for approximately 6.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 334,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.44. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $999.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $416.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Water Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Articles

