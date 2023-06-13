SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SHF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at SHF

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Donald Emmi purchased 141,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $53,584.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,924.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 290,012 shares of company stock worth $129,175. 60.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SHF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,009,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

