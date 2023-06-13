Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,510 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 673.2% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 5,583,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,746. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

