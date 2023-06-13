Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 14.55 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,715.45 ($33.98). 47,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,697.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,468.01. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,777.78, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

