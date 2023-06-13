Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Decreases By 98.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IONM shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of Assure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,989 shares of company stock worth $80,976 over the last three months. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assure Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,385. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

