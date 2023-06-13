Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Decreases By 76.7%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLBEY traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.06. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718. Calbee has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.33.

Calbee Company Profile

CALBEE, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of snacks and food products. It operates through the Food Manufacturing and Sales; and Other divisions. The Food Manufacturing and Sales division handles the production of potato, wheat, and corn-based snacks and cereals. The Other division manages logistics business.

