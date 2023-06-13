Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CZBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
About Citizens Bancshares
