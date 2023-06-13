Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CZBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

