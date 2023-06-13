Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 157.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the May 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 280,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,674. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

