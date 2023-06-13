Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 157.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the May 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 280,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,674. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.60.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.