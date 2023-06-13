Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Expands By 221.0%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a growth of 221.0% from the May 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 662,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $407.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.16.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

