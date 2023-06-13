Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Decreases By 74.1%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Dowlais Group Trading Down 11.8 %

DWLAF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,780. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

