Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Rises By 133.3%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECCC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 3,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Featured Articles

