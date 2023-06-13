Short Interest in Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Rises By 100.0%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Elders Stock Performance

Elders stock remained flat at $21.66 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. Elders has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.53.

Elders Announces Dividend

Elders Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2307 per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

