Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rises By 136.0%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ELDN remained flat at $1.80 on Tuesday. 24,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.05.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 15th.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
