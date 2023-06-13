Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 75.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.2 %
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 3,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
