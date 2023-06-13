Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Expands By 300.0%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %
EVLVW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 24,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84.
In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,707 over the last quarter.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
