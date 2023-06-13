Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Expands By 300.0%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

EVLVW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 24,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,707 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVLVW Get Rating ) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

