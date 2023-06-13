Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Declines By 99.1%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATPW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,159. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.