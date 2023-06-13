Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Increases By 309.5%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 13,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.