Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Declines By 85.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 51,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,025. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

