Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Decreases By 81.5%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Flora Growth from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 157.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 344.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,971 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of FLGC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 116,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,628. Flora Growth has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flora Growth

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.