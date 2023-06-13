Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 151.1%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 74,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

