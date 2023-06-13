Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Decreases By 71.1%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of GSMGW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 153,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

